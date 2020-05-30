Betty J. Sharlow, 87, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Betty J. Sharlow, 87, of Newville, Pennsylvania passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1933 in Massena, New York, the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Evelyn (Simpson) Hunter. She married Keith F. Sharlow on October 18, 1952. He passed away on April 11th, 2014.
Betty graduated in 1951 from Massena High School and worked at ALCOA before becoming a homemaker. She was a communicant of St. Joseph and the St. Mary’s Catholic Church until moving to Pennsylvania.
She is survived by a daughter Susan (husband, Gary Brown) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters Alicia (husband Andy Dizio), Alison (husband Brian Plunkett), Amanda (husband Glenn Eyster, III), and 7 great grandchildren; Kendall, Evelyn & Aubrey DiZio, Harper & Colin Plunkett, and Beckett & Brady Eyster; one brother in law, Frances Sharlow (wife Patricia), nephew Eric Sharlow (wife Debra), niece Pamela (husband Mark Bogdan), and 3 great nieces (Natalie Sharlow, Joeclyn & Anah Bogdan).
In 1988 Betty received two liver transplants at Massachusetts General Hospital. The surgeries provided her with an opportunity to live a long life sharing many experiences and family milestones.
While living in Massena she was a homemaker, an election inspector and active in the K of C Auxiliary for many years. Betty often described herself as a “people person” who enjoyed reminiscing with her old friends and meeting new friends at Green Ridge Village where she resided the last few years of her life.
Due to the current health restrictions services will be private. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to Betty’s family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
