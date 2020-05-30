Businesses happy to reopen as Phase 2 begins

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday marked day one of Phase 2 of reopening in the north country.
Businesses like retail shops, hair salons and barber shops got the green light to reopen Friday.
For The Paisley Lily in Sackets Harbor, Saturday is their grand opening after COVID-19 forced them to pump the brakes on their original opening date.
Governor Cuomo has provided guidelines for businesses in Phase 2 to follow. It includes a limit of 50 % capacity, a requirement of face masks, and closing shared amenities.
Employees at barbershops and hair salons also need to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks, and must wear a face shield.
North country business owners say they're happy to be up and running again.
“It’s so relieving. The stress of never knowing when you’re going to be able to open your doors to the public. People were constantly coming, knocking on my door. ‘When are you going to open, when are you going to open?’”, said Kendra Hamilton, owner of The Paisley Lily.
“It’s time to get back, get back to reality, and get back to work. Give the customers haircuts. A lot of them cut their own and it’s been challenging fixing some of those today. But, it’s been fun. Just fun to see everybody,” said Connie Johnston, co-owner of Sportsman’s Barber Shop.
When Phase 3 begins is still in question.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators chairman Scott Gray says the 14 day window between phases is no longer in place. And, the region can only progress by an executive order from the governor.
