City manager disputes part of 7 News story

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city manager Ken Mix is disputing part of a 7 News report concerning city Parks and Recreation supervisor Erin Gardner.
Mix said in a written statement Saturday that Gardner’s claim that a complaint she made to the city’s Human Resources manager was ignored is “untrue.”
Gardner was suspended without pay this week as the city attempts to fire her for her actions in connection with former city manager Rick Finn. Late last year, Gardner accused Finn of creating a hostile work environment, an accusation which set off a chain of events that led to Finn resigning.
Now the city claims Gardner was insubordinate, that she went outside the city’s chain of command by talking about the case with members of the city council and the press.
Gardner spoke at length with 7 News about the case after she was suspended, and during the interview said she didn’t go to Human Resources in November with her complaint because a previous complaint was ignored.
Mix, in his statement Saturday, disputes that.
He says Gardner met with the city’s Human Resources Manager, Matthew Roy, in September but declined to file a complaint. Instead, Mix writes, she provided Roy with notes to keep on file in case she ever decided to file a complaint.
“On Sept. 12, 2019, Ms. Gardner sent an email to Mr. Roy providing her notes and thanking him for meeting with her on Sept. 4th. Prior to sending the email, Ms. Gardner called Mr. Roy to let him know that her notes would be coming. She then, again, declined to file a complaint. She was told that if the day came when she wanted to do so, the City’s form would be provided,” Mix writes.
“On Oct. 22, 2019, Ms. Gardner requested a complaint form, which was provided to her the same day via e-mail. Again, the process began when she filed the completed form on Nov. 6th.”
The November 6 complaint, Mix writes, is the one and only complaint Gardner filed.
“This statement is given now, because it is important that all City employees know that an official complaint will never be ignored,” Mix writes.
“The City takes such complaints very seriously, as evidenced by its immediate retention of an investigator in this matter. Moreover, all complaints are handled expeditiously and with the utmost confidentiality. All employees should be assured that their participation in any investigation will be held in the strictest confidence.”
City officials - including Mix - refused to comment when approached by 7 News after Gardner was interviewed and before our story was published. Moreover, Mix’s statement Saturday does not address a key question she raised - Gardner says a report she saw on Finn’s conduct concluded he did create a hostile work environment. That’s the exact opposite of what the Watertown city council said on the day Finn resigned.
The city has so far refused to release the report, despite efforts by 7 News and our lawyers over the last three months.
We’ve reached out to Gardner Saturday for additional comment. If we get one, we’ll update this story.
