DMV offices to start providing services again Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The reopening of state Department of Motor Vehicle offices is not far away.
There is still no in-person contact, but beginning Monday, state-run DMV offices will be able to process vehicle registrations and and other transactions by mail.
Starting June 4th, you can drop off transactions at the office through a drop-box.
Road tests will be able to resume with examiners wearing gloves and face shields and using hand sanitizer. Customers must wear masks and will be screened prior to the test.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.