Protests go awry throughout New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Although protests in the north country regarding the death of George Floyd remained calm, peaceful gatherings went awry in other areas of the state.
In Rochester, protests turned violent.
A Black Lives Matter protest started peacefully, but turned sour around 5 PM Saturday evening when tear gas was deployed on crowds.
Protesters vandalized cars, lighting some vehicles on fire, and looting was also seen in the area.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren declared a local state of emergency around 7 PM and enacted a curfew, which will last through Sunday morning.
Activity in Rochester appears to have calmed down after the curfew was instated.
Things got heated in Syracuse, as well. According to Syracuse Police, objects were being thrown at officers as they tried to control protesters near the 500 block of South State St.
Several windows were also broken at the Onondaga County Criminal Courthouse, the Public Safety Building and at the Syracuse Police Headquarters.
Police in Syracuse barricaded streets following reports at those buildings as well as reports of damage to vehicles.
Many events in Syracuse continued into the night.
In Buffalo’s Niagara Square, emotions ran high as the area was packed with hundreds of people earlier in the day.
Those tensions escalated later on, as a van was found set on fire sometime around 11 PM Saturday.
Albany residents have been warned to stay clear of the streets surrounding Albany’s South Station. Mayor Sheehan tweeted a warning asking people to beware of violent riots in the vicinity.
Not long after 11 PM, a curfew was set in the City of Albany, barring non-essential travel until 7 AM Sunday.
These events are developing and this story will updated as more information becomes available.
