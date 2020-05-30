Saturday Sports: St. Lawrence football looks ahead to upcoming season

“You know, I’m someone that is going through chemo treatments right now, so I have a reduced immune system. So I’m one of those guys that’s like, I might be coaching from a booth this year. Since 2009, I’ve been battling Multiple Myeloma. I had a couple transplants then and when I came up to St. Lawrence in 2010, I was post my 2 transplants and it was stagnant. There’s no cure for what I have, so then it came back- I just started my 19th month of chemo treatments once a week and my guys know it, and so like when this all hit, you know, I was able to talk to them, talk to my team as a cancer patient and understand ‘hey, the things we’re gonna take in place are gonna try to protect patients like myself and I thank you for it.’” said Puckhaber.