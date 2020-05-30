Sister Catherine Laboure Goodbout, 102, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sister Catherine Laboure Goodbout died on May 29, 2020 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 102.
She was born, daughter of Ernest Goodbout and Salome Mary LaPierre on October 29, 1917 in Canton, New York.
A graduate of Canton High School, she graduated from the New York State University of Potsdam with a BS in Education. Sister Catherine entered the Sisters of St. Joseph March 1950. She received the habit on September 24, 1950 and made Final Profession on July 7, 1956. She taught religion and did parish visiting in Adams and taught in AuSable Forks, Mineville, Gouverneur, Norwood, Massena, and Tupper Lake. From 1976-1995, Sister Catherine was the school secretary at Holy Name School, AuSable Forks and did parish visiting on her bicycle visiting the elderly until she retired to the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in 1995. .
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers George, Edward, Amos, Francis and sisters Lucy, Hilda, Eva, Mable, Marie.
Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no waking hours at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse. The funeral liturgy will be held privately at the Motherhouse Chapel.
Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
