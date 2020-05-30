Sister Catherine Laboure Goodbout, 102, of Watertown

A graduate of Canton High School, she graduated from the New York State University of Potsdam with a BS in Education. Sister Catherine entered the Sisters of St. Joseph March 1950. She received the habit on September 24, 1950 and made Final Profession on July 7, 1956. She taught religion and did parish visiting in Adams and taught in AuSable Forks, Mineville, Gouverneur, Norwood, Massena, and Tupper Lake. From 1976-1995, Sister Catherine was the school secretary at Holy Name School, AuSable Forks and did parish visiting on her bicycle visiting the elderly until she retired to the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in 1995. .