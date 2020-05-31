Another week of change, a look back at the last 7 days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the last 7 days:
We honored our nations fallen heroes, all while staying safe.
“We don’t have the crowd that we would normally have here, but the crowd that came out, they honored like we always do regardless of the pandemic,” said Timothy Mulvaney, Commander of American Legion Post 789 in Carthage.
Boat tours set sail again it the Thousand Islands.
Curbside pick-up rolled out at Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall.
And people passed through a farmer’s market for the first time this season, with restrictions.
“We are asking our customers and vendors to wear face masks of course,” said Kylie Peck of the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce.
An executive order was signed to further encourage mask wearing. Governor Cuomo says if you do not wear a mask, businesses can deny your entry.
There were more cancellations and many were disappointed.
A woman shared her experience of unemployment after the staggering jobless rates were released.
“How am I going to survive?” said Kristan Donoghue, a former Pete’s Trattoria employee.
And two women said fair-well after 3 decades on the job. One delivered letters and packages, the other answered the call for help.
“It’s nice to know that people appreciate. And I certainly appreciate all of them everyday. I’m going to miss all of them,” said now retired 911 dispatcher Gail Sovie.
The community gave back, fed our essential workers, and got ready for phase 2 of re-opening.
But last minute confusion caused businesses to consider defying the state.
“I’ve decided that I’m just going to open no matter what the state says. This is my livelihood. This is my life,” said Martha Walti, Owner of Hilda’s Restaurant.
Then, the north country was given the green light to begin phase 2.
History was made. It was a Success for Space X.
And finally, people said ‘enough is enough’ in protest after the death of George Floyd.
