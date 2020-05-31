Anthony J. Excell, 33, of Alexandria Bay

Anthony is survived by his parents Tom and Darsel of Kring Point and Port St. Lucie, FL, his brother who meant the world to him and sister in law, Michael and Kelli Excell of Utica, NY, his grandfathers, Gary Babinec of South Carolina who taught him how to fish, and David Excell Sr. of Utica, NY. Many uncles, aunts and cousins whom he loved very much. Anthony was predeceased by his beloved Grandmothers Cynthia Babinec, Diane Babinec and Judith Excell, as well as his Poppie Paul and Grandma Gen whom he cherished.