Anthony J. Excell, 33, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anthony J. Excell, 33, Kring Point Road, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 27th.
He was born June 17, 1986 in Utica, NY, son of Thomas and Darsel Excell. He was educated in Whitesboro, NY schools. He was a very talented athlete and allstar hockey player in high school. He was an avid fisherman and loved the river. Anthony had a huge heart and loved his family more than anything. He worked in the restaurant business and loved to cook.
He married Stephanie Antalek on July 17, 2005, in Utica NY. Stephanie passed on December 4, 2014.
Anthony is survived by his parents Tom and Darsel of Kring Point and Port St. Lucie, FL, his brother who meant the world to him and sister in law, Michael and Kelli Excell of Utica, NY, his grandfathers, Gary Babinec of South Carolina who taught him how to fish, and David Excell Sr. of Utica, NY. Many uncles, aunts and cousins whom he loved very much. Anthony was predeceased by his beloved Grandmothers Cynthia Babinec, Diane Babinec and Judith Excell, as well as his Poppie Paul and Grandma Gen whom he cherished.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Anthony’s name to any local humane society.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at www.costellofuneralservice.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.