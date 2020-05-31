Astronauts reach International Space Station

In this image taken from NASA TV video, the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken aboard, docks with the International Space Station Sunday, May 31, 2020. It was the first time a privately built and owned spacecraft carried astronauts to the orbiting lab in its nearly 20 years. (NASA TV via AP) (Source: AP)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - SpaceX has delivered two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It’s the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has delivered a crew to the orbiting lab.

The capsule docked automatically, barely 19 hours after liftoff. SpaceX launched the Dragon from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday afternoon, the first astronaut launch from the U.S. to orbit in nearly a decade.

Doug Hurley, who has extensive ties to the Clayton area, was one of the two astronauts to take part in the historic trip. His fellow astronaut is Bob Behnken.

