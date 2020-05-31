COVID-19 Update: St. Lawrence Co. adds 3 confirmed cases in 48 hours

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - After reporting late Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, health officials in St. Lawrence County say three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 203.
Meanwhile, 183 people there have been released from isolation. Health care workers in St. Lawrence County have administered nearly 8,900 tests for novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.
In Jefferson County, there were no new cases to report. Only 3 people are in mandatory isolation, while 70 out of 73 cases have recovered.
Meanwhile, Lewis County health officials indicated last week that they would only post statistics on weekends if there was a change to report. As of Sunday afternoon, there has been no update from Lewis County. Saturday, officials reported two new cases, bringing the total there to 26.
In New York State, overall hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to drop, and the 24-hour death rate is down as well. Governor Cuomo reported Sunday that 56 people died from coronavirus over the past day.
