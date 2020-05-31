Helen M. Manchester, 86, of Pitcairn

Helen is survived a son, Dennis and his wife Donna Manchester of Massena; a daughter, Sharon and her husband Clayton Swem of Harrisville; and a sister, Lynda Wood and her husband Elton of Deltona, Florida. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kimberly Manchester Wolcott of North Lawrence; Robert Manchester of Massena; Craig and his wife Wendy Manchester of Potsdam; Shanna Swem of Vermont; and Kevin and his wife Ashley Swem of Fowler. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and was very fortunate to have five great-great-grandchildren. Survivors also include four sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.