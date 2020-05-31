Helen M. Manchester, 86, of Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Helen M. Manchester, 86, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 29, 2020. She was a resident of Pitcairn, NY for many, many years.
Helen was born on March 3, 1934 to the late George and Hazel Fowler. On May 6, 1951 she married Wayne D. Manchester at the Christian Church in Pitcairn with the Rev. W. C. Chapman officiating. Wayne predeceased her in 2002.
Helen was a loving mother of 2 children, a wonderful homemaker who will always be loved and remembered for her apple pie and cabbage salad. She enjoyed reading and crocheting doilies. She loved to watch the New York Yankees play bill. If the Yankees were on, she was in her chair watching. She was also a Town of Pitcairn Tax Collector for many years.
Helen is survived a son, Dennis and his wife Donna Manchester of Massena; a daughter, Sharon and her husband Clayton Swem of Harrisville; and a sister, Lynda Wood and her husband Elton of Deltona, Florida. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kimberly Manchester Wolcott of North Lawrence; Robert Manchester of Massena; Craig and his wife Wendy Manchester of Potsdam; Shanna Swem of Vermont; and Kevin and his wife Ashley Swem of Fowler. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and was very fortunate to have five great-great-grandchildren. Survivors also include four sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Helen is predeceased by a brother, Douglas Fowler and a sister, Dorothy Fowler.
A graveside service will be held privately by the family at the Pitcairn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Helen will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
