Marlene M. Hunter, 80, of Belleville

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marlene M. Hunter, 80, Belleville, passed away February 19th ,2020 at University Hospital, Syracuse following a brief illness.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6th from 10 am – 12 noon at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Ellisburg Cemetery.
Marlene is survived by her siblings Gerald (Ella) Hunter, Sandy Creek, Keith (Kay) Hunter, Rochester, Lee (Betty) Hunter, Palmyra, Marcia (Edward) Smithler, Newburg, IN, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Mary and brothers Glenn S. and Allan G. “Shorty” Hunter.
Marlene was born September 19, 1939 in the Town of Ellisburg, a daughter to Stanley and Mary McHale Hunter. She graduated from Union Academy Belleville in 1955. She worked as a legal secretary for 22 years, retiring to care for her mother and father.
Marlene was very involved in genealogy and volunteered in the genealogy department at the Sandy Creek Library for many years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Annie P. Ainsworth Memorial Library, Genealogy Department, PO Box 69, Sandy Creek, NY 13145 Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
