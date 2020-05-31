Peaceful protests continue in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Sunday held another peaceful protest in the City of Watertown.
About a dozen protesters chanted while holding up signs in Public Square.
While they stood, cars drove by and honked their horns in support.
Some saw what was happening and stopped to join.
“We were just driving through the Square and we saw that this was going on. We’re behind the movement, no matter what, 100%. We can’t understand completely, but we’re here.” said Skylah Shelby and Dakota Willix, who were out for the cause.
This follows another peaceful protest Saturday in the City of Watertown.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.