Potsdam rallies peacefully Sunday

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a peaceful rally in Potsdam Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd.
Around 100 people took part in the demonstration outside of the post office on Elm Street.
The crowd was chanting and holding up signs in support of the cause.
Jen Thomas Bidwell, who was at the rally Sunday, says a Black Lives Matter march is expected to take place Monday night at 6 PM in Potsdam as well, starting at the post office. It will be followed by a candlelight vigil.
