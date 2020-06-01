Alleged altercation with troopers ends in K-9 bites for Hammond man

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Hammond man who allegedly resisted arrest during a traffic stop Saturday morning ended up being treated for bite wounds from a state police K-9.
Troopers say they pulled 31 year old Peter Gormley over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie and found him to be in possession of concentrated cannabis and smoking devices.
State police say Gormley closed his vehicle’s window and refused to come out. When he did come out, troopers say, he allegedly started kicking at them.
The altercation ended with dog bites on both of Gormley’s arms.
He was treated at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg and released.
Gormley was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was ticketed and released to appear in Oswegatchie town court at a later date.
