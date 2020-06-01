Cool with scattered showers & some sun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was cooler than average this past weekend and it’s going to stay cool for at least the next couple of days.
North country temperatures started Monday in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
There could be a few scattered showers. Skies will be partly sunny.
There’s a chance of off-and-on showers Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy both days.
Highs will be in the mid-60s on Tuesday and the upper 60s on Wednesday.
It will be mostly sunny and warmer Thursday through Sunday.
It will be in the low 70s on Thursday, the upper 70s on Friday, the mid-70s on Saturday, and the low 70s on Sunday.
