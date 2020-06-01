Danny W. Hussey, 43, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Danny W. Hussey, 43, of Arsenal Street, passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY.
Born on October 21, 1976 in Camden, NJ and a graduate of Morristown High School, Morristown, NJ.
Danny had been with his fiancée, Amanda “River” Hernandez for the past year.
His greatest passion was being a tattoo artist.
Survivors include his fiancée, River; his mother, Shirley; three children, Caroline, Danny, Jr., and Cody; four step-children and a special granddaughter, Brooks; two brothers, Kevin and Doug; two sisters, Crystal and Dawn; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York City, NY 10006.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.