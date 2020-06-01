Dean F. Carr, 91, of Gouverneur

He is survived by his wife Marcia, his children Timothy and Cindy of Fowler, James and Kim of Sylvia Lake, Jennifer and Michael Duffy of Watertown, Mitchell and Diane of Gouverneur, Gregory and Christine of Fowler, Patrick and Laura of Fowler, Eric and Kim of Natural Dam, his stepson Ronnie and Darla Lentz of Washington, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dean is also survived by his siblings Howard Carr of Gouverneur, Lura Hill of Edwards, Mary Benware of Fowler, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife Lois, his parents, brothers Gerald Carr and Owen Carr, and sister Kathleen Dodds.