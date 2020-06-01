Elaine C. Matott, 85, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elaine C. Matott, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Funeral services will be private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be in Hermon Cemetery.
Elaine was born on January 2, 1935 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Roy and Irene (Thomas) Cassaw.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School and then worked as a telephone operator. Elaine eventually worked for Kinney Drugs as a buyer which she retired from 20 years ago.
Elaine was an avid bowler and golfer, loved sewing, and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her children Chris Matott and his companion Peggy Scott, Dody Hilts, Debbie Matott, and Denise Matott, her grandchildren Robert Hilts, Marcus Hilts, and Brandie Matott, great grandchildren Izick and Daniel, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Roy and Irene, her brothers Walt Cassaw, Bill Cassaw, and Kenneth Cassaw who died as a child, and her sisters Jean Jennings, Phyllis Nichols, and Judy Cassaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elaine’s memory are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.