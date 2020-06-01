Elaine C. Matott, 85, of Gouverneur

Elaine is survived by her children Chris Matott and his companion Peggy Scott, Dody Hilts, Debbie Matott, and Denise Matott, her grandchildren Robert Hilts, Marcus Hilts, and Brandie Matott, great grandchildren Izick and Daniel, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Roy and Irene, her brothers Walt Cassaw, Bill Cassaw, and Kenneth Cassaw who died as a child, and her sisters Jean Jennings, Phyllis Nichols, and Judy Cassaw.