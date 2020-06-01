Elizabeth “Liz” Marie (May) Duvall, 34, of Redwood

Elizabeth had an incredible sense of adventure and boundless enthusiasm. She made everyone around her roar with laughter with her quick wit, and had a deep impact on everyone she encountered. She drove fast with the windows down and the music LOUD. She jumped off the highest points of cliffs, bridges, and shipwrecks, occasionally throwing in front or back flips to the delight and terror of her family and friends. Elizabeth’s escapades included roadtripping across Australia, swimming with wild dolphins, finding the sketchiest boat tour in Jamaica, chasing hot air balloons in New Mexico, and racing down the Pacific Coast Highway with her “stud” husband. She was a phenomenal dancer. She loved hiking and climbing trees in the woods, boating and other water activities, snowboarding, competition, hard work and organization, fairy lights, and hot tubs. Most of all, she loved her family and friends, and she was fiercely protective of them.