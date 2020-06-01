Honey and Venom: Confessionals of a Urban Beekeeper

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Literary Reading with Author Conversation
Honey and Venom: Confessionals of an Urban Beekeeper
When: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm ET
Event Location: YouTube Live
Cost: FREE
Join us on YouTube Live to meet the author of “Honey and Venom: Confessionals of an Urban Beekeeper,” Andrew Coté in conversation with Dave Favaloro, Tenement Museum Director of Curatorial Affairs.
Where: https://youtu.be/hw1dbOHNMz8
About:
Considered an “industry legend” by The New York Times, Andrew Cote’s apiaries have crowned the Waldorf Astoria and the Museum of Modern Art; reside on the North Lawn of the United Nations; reign above stores, hotels, restaurants, schools, churches, and synagogues; and are situated in community gardens, and even cemeteries, throughout the five boroughs.
In this debut collection, Coté takes readers with him on his daily apiary adventures over the course of a year, in the city and across the globe. Here, among his many duties, he is called to capture swarms that have clustered on fire hydrants, air-conditioning units, or street-vendor umbrellas. Annually, he travels with his father to regions like remote Fijian islands, rural Uganda, Haiti, Ecuador, or Iraq with his organization, Bees Without Borders, where he teaches beekeepers how to increase their honey yield and income via beekeeping endeavors.
For Coté, a fourth-generation beekeeper, this is a family tradition, and this personal significance pervades his celebration of the romance and mystery of bees, their honey, and the beekeepers whose lives revolve around these most magical creatures.
