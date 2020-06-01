Keith A. Robidoux 58, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Keith A. Robidoux age 58, a resident of the Lisbon IRA and one of God’s special children, passed away quietly on June 1, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will take place at a future time.
Surviving are his siblings Kathy Regan, Kevin and Laura Robidoux, Karen and Wendell Bush, Joe and Barbara Robidoux, Rene Robidoux, Stewart Robidoux and many nieces and nephews.
His parents along with a sister Donna Dihrberg; a brother Roland Robidoux Jr.; a brother Richard Sackett Sr.; and a sister Linda Sackett predeceased him.
Keith was born on February 23, 1962 in Potsdam NY, a son of the late Roland & Nodyne (LaFrance) Robidoux Sr. He attended Hudson School, ARC and the Day-Hab program in Potsdam, as well as the Workshop for the disabled in Norwood.
He always had a smile that lit up a room, and enjoyed superhero’s especially Batman, going to the big house and cards. He loved going to Lisbon church with his sister Karen, and directing the choir while they sang. Trips to Disney and camping were both special events for Keith, and his face would shine bright with excitement. Keith also had a great relationship with his nieces and nephews, and they were delighted to spend time with him as they grew up.
After his mother’s passing, his sister Karen Bush became more than his caretaker. She ensured he had a happy and safe life. She was there for every trip to Disney, camping, hospitalization and family function. He was never far from her mind, and the entire Robidoux and Sackett families are forever grateful.
A special thank you to all who cared for him over the years. The support given to both Keith and his family will be remembered.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Lisbon. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.