Lillian M. LaVair, 69, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lillian M. LaVair, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur and burial will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park in New Hartford.
Lillian was born in Potsdam on December 23, 1950, the daughter of Jeremiah and Catherine (Green) Berry.
She married Elwood A. LaVair in Norwood on March 2, 1968.
Lillian and Elwood lived in the Utica area where they worked and raised their family until moving to the Gouverneur area in 1987.
Elwood passed away on February 13, 2000.
Lillian had worked at various retail outlets and was happy as a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, making crafts, shopping, and playing bingo.
She is survived by her sons James of Hammond, Brian of Potsdam, Kevin of Ogdensburg, several grandchildren, her sisters Rose LaBrake and Joyce Berry, both of Canton, her brothers James Berry of Massena, Sonny Berry of North Carolina, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lillian is predeceased by her parents, her husband, a daughter Angela Marie LaVair, and a sister Catherine LaVair.
Memorial donations in memory of Lillian are encouraged to the American Heart Association or a charity of one’s choice.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.