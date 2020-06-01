Local businesses adapt as they reopen under NY’s Phase 2

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - We are now three full days into Phase 2 of the reopening of north country business.
When COVID-19 first hit Lewis County, the owners of PB&J Cafe in Lowville knew they had to get creative.
And that meant making a drive-thru.
"To be able to pull up to the window and not have to get out of the car and walk in and make an order, I think has been really nice for our customers," said Nick Kilionski, employee, PB&J Cafe.
Kilionski works at the bagel shop and says the idea has helped boost business so much, it's going to stay as the shop is getting ready to welcome customers back inside as part of Phase 2.
"We feel really blessed that here we are two months later and we're still open and it looks like we'll make it through just fine," he said.
Meanwhile, Cathy Bush, co-owner of Hair Designz in Lowville, says she's had no problem filling chairs on the salon's first day back in business.
The schedule is booked three weeks out.
"People are just excited to come back and we're excited to have them," said Bush.
But with open doors comes change and that means everyone has to wear a mask inside. Appointments are now spaced out to give staff enough time to clean and get ready for the next client.
Co-owner Fran Smithling says that's been an adjustment.
"I guess the biggest thing for me was I was really anxious beforehand how it was gonna work," she said.
Both businesses are hoping to keep that optimism going forward.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.