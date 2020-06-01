AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Lucy Roundpoint, 66, of Cornwall Island, peacefully went to the Spirit World Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 in the comfort of her home after a brief illness.
Lucy was born July 28, 1953 in Massena, the daughter of the late Abraham and Elizabeth “Betty” (Ransom) Swamp and was graduate of Salmon River Central School.
Lucy was the owner and operator of Purple Ribbon Gift Shop on Cornwall Island for many years. She had a great love for traveling and cherished the time she was able spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her greatest passion was her store and the friendships she gained while there. She will be fondly remembered for always being on the run as she was always saying “I have to go and check on my store!”
Lucy is survived by her children, Renee Roundpoint-Adams (Paul), Jason Roundpoint (Luz Benedict), and Lindsay Roundpoint (Pat Johnson), all of Akwesasne; her beloved grandchildren, Trevor, Dalton, Karontawakon, Peyton, Karenhatironhtha, Houston, Bowe, and Halo; her great grandchildren, Ietonhiostha, McKenna, Carter, and Ellie; her brother, Mike Swamp (Lisa) of Akwesasne; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Hilda Swamp.
Due to the current health crisis, all services will be held privately under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and sign her virtual register book
