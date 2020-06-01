Medea Play Reading Presented by Syracuse Stage

“There are so many aspects of ‘Medea’ that appeal to a modern audience,” he said. “The character of Medea is wonderfully realized. She is a woman who has been abandoned by her husband (along with their children) and she is a stateless person, a political refugee. She has every claim on our sympathies, and yet the whole plot of the play is the refinement of her revenge on the spouse who betrayed her, Jason. She is anything but a victim. Our sympathies are given quite a workout.”