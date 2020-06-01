Nancy L. Mellnitz, 57, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy L. Mellnitz, 57, of Wetmore Road, passed away Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
Due to the recent restrictions, services for immediate family will be held privately at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with burial in Naumburg Union Cemetery. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or St. Peter’s Church, Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Larry; three children, Kathleen M. “Katie” Mellnitz, Josh L.S. Mellnitz, and Larry W. Mellnitz, all of Glenfield; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Walter Morse of Lowville, Diane and Albert Lewis of Castorland; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents.
Nancy was born on December 19, 1962 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Sylvester W. and Kathleen Davoy Aucter. She graduated from Beaver River central School in 1981 and worked for several businesses before attending Ranger School in Wanakena, graduating in 1986. She worked surveying and at area jobs before working for Climax Manufacturing for 14 years. Nancy enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family. She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville and was active with the church Hospitality Committee. Nancy was a volunteer for Lewis County Humane Society. She enjoyed sitting watching nature, especially the deer, and raising chickens. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family.
