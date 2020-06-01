7 News All-Stars to receive on-air recognition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - How do you honor the 7 News All-Stars and maintain social distancing?
Each year 7 News honors its All-Stars with special dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown, but the coronavirus pandemic makes that impossible.
So, this year they’ll be honored with a television special. Craig Thornton, who coordinates the station’s All-Star program, talks about it during a 7 News This Morning interview.
“North Country All Stars: A Celebration,” will air Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. on WWNY/CBS and on Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. on WNYF/FOX.
The show will honor awardees for Athlete of the Week, Academic All-Star, Arts All-Star, and Career-Tech All-Star.
Four $1,000 scholarships (one for each discipline) will be announced during the broadcast.
