7 News announces leadership and on-air staff changes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - WWNY-TV, the north country’s leading television news station, is making several changes to its newsroom leadership and on-air staff.
The changes were announced to the staff Monday by Eric O. Krebs, Vice-President and General Manager, WWNY/WNYF/MeTV.
Scott Atkinson will retire after 22 years as WWNY’s News Director, and after more than 40 years in the news industry. Atkinson is among the longest serving news directors in the nation.
“Scott Atkinson has been a vital and essential part of 7 News for a very long time, and we’re grateful for his many contributions,” Krebs said.
Atkinson plans to stay on at 7 News until the end of the year to assist in the leadership transition and to coordinate the news department’s coverage of Campaign 2020.
Jeff Nelson, current assistant News Director and the longtime anchor of 7 News Tonight, is being promoted to News Director.
“When Scott told me he wanted to retire from the news director’s job, we agreed Jeff Nelson was the obvious pick to replace him,” Krebs said. “Jeff brings a depth of experience and a lot of new ideas to continue and extend the 7 News tradition of being the north country’s leading television news station.”
Nelson becomes news director August 3.
Garrett Domblewski, a reporter at WWNY from 2016 to 2019, is returning to anchor 7 News Tonight, WWNY’s 11 PM newscast, and 7 News Tonight on FOX, the 10 PM newscast on WNYF. More recently, Domblewski has produced newscasts at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Garrett is a gifted story teller and talent, and I'm delighted he's returning to WWNY," Krebs said.
Domblewski is expected to make his on-air debut on 7 News Tonight on June 8.
Finally, Erin Bischoff, a reporter at WWNY since 2016, is being promoted to assignment manager effective June 8. Bischoff replaces Cindy Habeeb, who retired in March.
“Erin has a great sense of what news is, she’s relentlessly organized and she loves talking to people,” Krebs said. “She’ll make a fine assignment manager.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.