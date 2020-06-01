Ogdensburg’s Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center calls back furloughed workers

Ogdensburg’s Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center calls back furloughed workers
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (Source: WWNY)
By Keith Benman | June 1, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 4:04 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has called back 34 furloughed employees.

They include nurses and staff for surgery as that business begins to recover.

A total of about 175 employees were furloughed in April.

The Ogdensburg hospital has received $6.8 million in federal stimulus funds, but that doesn’t come close to losses it has suffered because of pandemic.

Claxton-Hepburn also has secured a Medicare advance loan of $11 million.

Meanwhile, at St. Lawrence Health Systems, where a total of 400 workers were furloughed, 80 employees have been called back to work.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.