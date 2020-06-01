Protests are good, but must be smart, governor says

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Recent looting and rioting in New York City are counterproductive to statewide efforts over the past three months to stem the tide of the coronavirus.
At his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that large gatherings of people could cause a spike in positive cases.
“We won’t know, possibly for weeks,” what the impact will be, he said. “It’s the nature of the virus.”
On the plus side, he said, many of the protestors were wearing masks, many were young and thus not as susceptible to the worst of the disease, and the infection rate is relatively low right now.
While he said he encourages peaceful protests, the governor said he hopes protestors practice social distancing and continue to wear masks.
Protests have erupted nationwide following George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.
The governor also cautioned that looting and vandalism during the protests could be counterproductive to achieving the change protestors want.
He said many people opposed to reform will point to the violence as a way to distract from advancing a progressive agenda.
Some of what has happened in New York City in recent days “was bad for the city, bad in the efforts to battle COVID, it was bad for our efforts to be ramping up towards the reopening.”
The rest of the state has started to reopen. Five regions, including the north country, entered phase two on Friday and the Western New York and Capital regions are set to enter phase two this week.
New York City is on track to enter phase one next week.
The governor noted that many people moved out of the city to avoid the wort of the coronavirus crisis and he hopes they can be encouraged to move back.
“What they saw on TV the last couple of nights is not helpful,” he said.
In terms of numbers, the governor said, the daily toll of deaths, infections, and hospitalizations continue to decline.
Fifty-four people died from the coronavirus on Sunday, down from the 56 who died on Saturday and the 57 who died on Friday.
