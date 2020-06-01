Roger R. Lancto, 90, of Carthage

Survivors include three children from a former marriage, Sharon Olivehurst of California; Shelia Gargano of Milton, Florida; and John Lancto of Leavenworth, Kansas; two children from his marriage with Marlene, sons, Troy Lancto of Texas and Toby Lancto of Carthage and four stepchildren, Roxanne Tarnow of Wisconsin; Todd Faul of Carthage; Roberta Faul of Carthage; and Rebecca Schroy of Carthage; as well as numerous grandchildren.