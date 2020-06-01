The Screening Room - Streaming Great Films

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Our doors may be closed due to COVID-19, but we’ve partnered with one of our favourite documentary distributors (Blue Ice Docs in Toronto) to bring you online “virtual cinema” presentations of new films that were originally intended to play on the big screen this Spring.How it works:
- Pay $9.99 to watch the film online. 50% of the ticket price will go straight to The Screening Room, and the other half goes to the distributor/filmmaker.
- Once you pay, you have 7 full days to watch the film.
For more than 40 years, journalist Robert Fisk has reported on some of the most violent and divisive conflicts in the world. Yung Chang’s This Is Not a Movie captures Fisk in action—feet on the ground, notebook in hand, as he travels into landscapes devastated by war, ferreting out the facts and firing reports back home to reach an audience of millions. In an era of fake news, when journalists are dubbed “the enemies of the people,” Fisk’s resolve to document reality has become an obsessive war to speak the truth.(Originally scheduled to play at the 2020 Kingston Canadian Film Festival.)
Follow the remarkable journey of Siphe November, who left his small township in South Africa to follow his dreams at Canada’s National Ballet School. The young dancer pushes the limits of his talents, tackles an intensive training regimen and soars on stages around the world—all the while navigating family relationships back home, reflecting on what it means to be a Black ballet dancer and figuring out how to give back to the community that raised him.
A powerfully intimate and insightful portrait of the internationally renowned INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence. Deftly woven from an extraordinary archive of rich imagery, Michael’s private home movies and those of his lovers, friends, and family, the film delves beneath the public persona of the charismatic ‘Rock God’ and transports us through the looking glass to reveal a multifaceted, intensely sensitive and complex man.
Antiquarian booksellers are part scholar, part detective and part businessperson, and their personalities and knowledge are as broad as the material they handle. They also play an underappreciated yet essential role in preserving history. THE BOOKSELLERS takes viewers inside their small but fascinating world, populated by an assortment of obsessives, intellects, eccentrics and dreamers.
