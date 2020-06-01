Small business owners voice frustration over lack of state guidance on reopening

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Owners of restaurants and spas are frustrated not only about being closed, but also because they say they really don’t have much guidance from New York state on what the rules will be when they can reopen.
After a weekend of violent protests across the nation, a group of small business owners met and decided to call off an event they had planned for Tuesday afternoon in Clayton.
"We don't want anybody to be harmed or in any way in any kind of danger so therefore I think it's best because of our concerns that that might happen here," said Michael Hazlewood, owner of Wood Boat Brewery.
The event was planned for small business owners to discuss the frustrations and concerns they have when it comes to reopening and draw the state's attention to it.
"Talk amongst ourselves, come up with a plan for reopening, something we could maybe have the state respond to. At this point we've had no communication with them, no guidance in any way," said Hazlewood.
"We're shooting in the dark, we have nothing, we don't know anything, we don't even really know an opening date."
And guidelines from the state and a date of when they can open is what business owners say they need in order to have time to prepare.
"We want to follow all the guidelines and get our businesses open, we just need to know what those guidelines are. We're excited to open, we're happy to open, we're ready to open, we just need to know when and what exactly we have to do," said Brandi Wanecski, co-owner, Island Bay Pier House.
"That's all we ask is that we actually know what it is that we're going to have to plan for because there's a lot of moving parts in a lot of small businesses that can not necessarily be taken care of in the next day," said Adam Beaman, co-owner, Island Bay Pier House. "If they don't have clear guidelines and a clear date to at least look forward to, then the possibility of them not surviving is going to be pretty great because this is the most important time of the year."
And these Phase 3 business owners are hoping they get guidelines in advance so they're not in the same situation as Phase 2 businesses, which received guidelines the day they were told they could open.
For Jenny Bach, owner of River Day Spa and Salon, that meant she won't open her doors until Wednesday.
"We would have liked to have known these answers prior that we definitely could have been open Saturday," said Bach.
While the event won’t go on, business owners say they hope Albany gets the message.
