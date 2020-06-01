Small business owners voice frustration over lack of state guidance on reopening

"That's all we ask is that we actually know what it is that we're going to have to plan for because there's a lot of moving parts in a lot of small businesses that can not necessarily be taken care of in the next day," said Adam Beaman, co-owner, Island Bay Pier House. "If they don't have clear guidelines and a clear date to at least look forward to, then the possibility of them not surviving is going to be pretty great because this is the most important time of the year."