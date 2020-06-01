Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight

Watertown city council live (Source: WWNY)
June 1, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 8:02 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council is expected to approve the budget for 2020-2021 when it meets tonight (Monday).

You can watch the proceedings live on this website.

Technically, the city council has two meetings scheduled. One starts at 6:30 p.m. during which lawmakers are expected to vote on a series of resolutions on the proposed budget.

You can see the agenda for that meeting here.

The council’s regularly scheduled meeting starts at 7 p.m.

That agenda is here.

At last word, the proposed budget calls for a tax rate increase of 1.9 percent.

The city is facing a potential $3.7 million revenue shortfall for the coming year. In order to lessen the impact on taxpayers, lawmakers dipped into the city’s savings for just under half a million dollars.

Streaming is by Steve Weed Productions.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.