Your Turn: feedback on face mask order, George Floyd protests & SpaceX launch

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re not wearing a mask, businesses don’t have to let you in. Most of your feedback this week is about that executive order from Governor Cuomo:
Good!! Maybe people will actually WEAR them now.
Tina Timmerman
Got refused entry into an establishment today. I cannot wear a mask for medical reasons so I took my money elsewhere.
Amanda Laba
Peaceful demonstrations were held in the north country over the weekend to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck:
Something worth protesting, done peacefully & safely with masks on...Way to go!
Lisa Vaughn
Ask them what they do on a day to day basis for Black Lives Matter. They will not be able to give one good answer. All they want now is their 15 minutes.
Michael Gray
This protest HONORED George Floyd. Praying for peace, healing and justice.
Audrey Pearson
The SpaceX launch was a success. Doug Hurley, who has extensive ties to the Clayton area, is one of the astronauts on board:
Congratulations on your great lift off. Upstate is honored to have you.
Nancy Frank
Safe travels and Godspeed.
Deneen Lilley
