1 person dies in early morning crash near Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person has died after a one-vehicle accident early this morning (Tuesday).
According to the Jefferson County sheriff’s department, it happened before 4 a.m. on Route 11 near Calcium.
The accident has closed the highway in both directions from County Route 32 (Patterson and Bush roads) in the town of Pamelia and County Route 138 (Sanford Corners Road) in the town of LeRay.
