Ann Frezzo, 67, formerly of Watertown

ROME, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ann Frezzo, Rome, formerly of Watertown, passed away Saturday, May 30th at Rome’s Colonial Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center where she had resided for over 8 years. She was 67 years old.
Born July 23, 1952 in Watertown, Ann was a daughter to Kendrick “Bud” and Marguerite (Steacy) Goodnough. She was a graduate of the Indian River School District, and cared for her family as a homemaker throughout her adult life.
A marriage to Carl Frezzo ended when he passed away in 1993.
Ann enjoyed wordsearch puzzles.
She is survived by a daughter, Katie Lacelle of Watertown; a grandchild, Danielle Frezzo-Lacelle; and two siblings, Terri (Robert) Pickette of Watertown, Michael (Rosanne) Goodnough of Theresa.
Besides her parents and husband Ann is predeceased by 4 siblings, Linda Mattingly, Susan Goodnough, Ronnie Goodnough, Pattie Goodnough; 2 nephews, Philip “Phil” Pickett, Scott Goodnough; and a niece, Kendra O’Connor.
The funeral service will be 11:00am Monday, June 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral in North Watertown Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Mental Health Association in Jefferson County, 425 Washington Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Services are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
