Area school districts face challenges with absentee voting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There's a week left before all school budget votes statewide need to be cast. This year they'll be done exclusively with absentee ballots.
Since May 1, the clock has been ticking for Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr.
Her district, like all others in the state, has had to make sure all eligible voters in the district receive an absentee ballot in time to get their votes on the district's budget in by 5 p.m. June 9.
"You can imagine, when I got the list of eligible voters and recognized that we had 14,247 on that list, what an overwhelming task that is that you're not expecting," said LaBarr.
The switch to all absentee ballots comes from an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LaBarr says it's a change that will cost her district.
"The whole process itself from start to finish; we're estimating at this point to be about $35,000 to our district," said LaBarr.
According to LaBarr, the process has come with some hiccups.
She says more than 200 voters living outside the district have received a ballot and some voters got more than one.
"About 150 duplicates that went out into the community," said LaBarr.
And the instructions included could be confusing since they suggest there are two envelopes, when there's only one.
LaBarr says there's never been more than one envelope in all the years the district has sent out absentee ballots.
When it comes time to count the votes, LaBarr says the Jefferson County Board of Elections will be on hand to make sure it goes smoothly.
"We have already board approved six people from the Jefferson County Board of Elections," said LaBarr.
Voters in LaBarr's district, as well as Copenhagen and General Brown central school districts, will have to put their ballots in an envelope they sign.
It's to ensure the person who filled out the ballot is an eligible voter.
General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case says her district, like the other two, has a way to keep votes anonymous.
"The envelope will be opened. That envelope will be separated from the actual vote. We don't match them up any longer," she said.
Copenhagen Superintendent Scott Connell says voters can send their ballots either through mail or drop it off.
"We have a drop box outside of our district office that is there for people to drop if they'd like," he said.
LaBarr and Case both say their districts have a drop box option as well.
