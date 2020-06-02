Arts All-Star: Jenna Canipe

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Art is a way to unwind for Jenna Canipe.
The Belleville Henderson artist is the 7 News Arts All-Star for June 1, 2020.
“My art just gives me a way to, like, relax and release anything I’m feeling, I guess.”
She plans to study conservation biology at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.
“I’m just really passionate about the planet and the natural environment and wanting to protect things, so I’m going to do what I can,” she said.
Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.
