Career-Tech All-Star: Garrett Gehrke

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Garrett Gehrke has already put what he’s learned about electrical wiring at BOCES to good use.
The Belleville Henderson senior the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for June 2, 2020.
He‘s used the techniques he’s learned to do some wiring on the family farm.
“There’s just a lot of opportunities on our farm because farms are pretty sketchy when it comes to lighting,” he said.
He plans to major in electrical science at Jefferson Community College in the fall. After that, he thinks he’ll explore a degree in electrical engineering.
Watch the video to learn more about him.
