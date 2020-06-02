City council approves Watertown budget for 2020-21

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council adopted the budget for 2020-2021 Monday night.
Lawmakers voted 4-1. The “no” vote came from council member Ryan Henry-Wilkinson.
His concern lies with the librarian position cut at Flower Memorial Library.
Henry-Wilkinson suggested to use money from the fund balance to cover the cost and hopes the council can re-adopt the position in the near future.
“I just think that we could use the teen librarian at this time, given everything that's going on and the amount of services that we're taking away from the community,” he said. “This is an important role for our poor and at-risk families."
Another change to come soon: one of two full-time Parks and Recreation maintenance positions will be reinstated.
That resolution is expected at the June 15 council meeting.
Here's a breakdown of the budget as it stands:
- Watertown's property tax rate will increase a little less than 2 percent.
- Nine city employees are losing their jobs and 11 vacant positions will be cut.
- The budget provides money for Flower Memorial Library and the Thompson Park zoo.
- The Alteri Pool at the fairgrounds will be closed.
- City management and council members will take pay cuts. The city faces a projected $3.7 million loss in sales tax and other revenues.
