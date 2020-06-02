Cobb: Trump, Stefanik ‘wiping their a...s with the Constitution’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - As President Trump is making moves to mobilize the military to shut down nationwide riots, he’s getting mixed reaction from the two candidates for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
"I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property," said President Trump.
The president's move to mobilize the military to stop nationwide riots, with or without state or congressional approval, drew support from Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
In an email to 7 News Tuesday, she said, "President Trump's call for law and order in our nation during this turbulent time is an important message that America needed to hear."
Her political opponent in the race for the 21st Congressional District, Tedra Cobb, voiced her opinion on the matter in a tweet Monday night, saying Trump and Stefanik were wiping their as..s with the Constitution by supporting domestic military deployment.
"We need to stand up to the president, who is clearly showing authoritarian tendencies, and Elise Stefanik is not doing that," said Cobb.
Governor Cuomo has also said he doesn't agree with Trump's reaction to the riots.
"The president wants to talk about the looting because if he talks about the looting, he doesn't have to talk about the killing of Mr. Floyd," said Cuomo.
Cuomo and Cobb aren't the only ones against military involvement.
Congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona sent a letter to General Mark Milley, formerly the commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and currently the U.S. Army Chief of Staff. The letter asked, "Do you intend to obey the illegal orders from the president?"
Whether the president's actions are legal or not has some gray area. The Posse Comitatus Act from 1878 prohibits presidents from using the military for domestic law enforcement without congressional approval. But, the Insurrection Act from 1807 grants the president the authorization to do so, if a state requests the help.
Legal or not, Cobb says it's wrong.
“Deploying the American military to dominate the Americans is unprecedented and unacceptable,” she said.
Fort Drum officials cannot confirm if 10th Mountain Division soldiers have been called upon, but the Associated Press has reported that Fort Drum and Fort Bragg should be ready to deploy.
And, a Twitter account that monitors military air movements reported multiple cargo aircraft coming out of Fort Riley, Fort Bragg, and Fort Drum late Monday night, arriving to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
