COVID-19 keeps Ogdensburg couple stuck in Italy

PUTIGNANO, ITALY (WWNY) - A husband and wife from Ogdensburg hope they can return home from Italy next month.
We first met the Serios in March and since then their flights back to the U.S. have been canceled twice, leaving them spending a few extra months overseas. Sounds lovely, but it’s not all great.
Virginia and Nicholas Serio usually don't get to see cherries come into season during their few months each year in southern Italy. But they did this year.
With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, their flight home on April 30 was canceled.
“The airport was closed, we were on lock down. That didn’t surprise us. But we did get surprised in June,” said Virginia.
A flight scheduled for June was also canceled. Now, they're scheduled for the first day the airline is flying - July 1.
"We're hoping that everything will go this time around," said Nicholas.
"Cross your fingers," said Virginia.
A few bonus months in Italy doesn't sound so bad, right? But legally, the couple isn't supposed to be there more than 90 days and they've had to work with an immigration attorney.
"He wrote a letter to the Italian authorities explaining the situation and so far no one's come to the door," said Nicholas.
And while the Serios are enjoying their surroundings, spending time taking walks on mostly empty streets, watching Netflix and eating good food, they say there's a lot going on at home.
Their son is having a baby at the end of the month and they've had to reschedule doctor's appointments twice.
"I have a pacemaker and my battery is needing replacement," said Nicholas.
Restrictions are started to be lifted in Italy.
The Serios can now travel outside of town and have been able to eat at restaurants, but they still haven't been able to see extended family or travel like they usually would.
They say people there are still staying home and taking precautions seriously.
"Everybody has a mask on, everybody social distances," said Virginia.
And they’re hoping it’s the same here when they finally get home.
