Crafts return this week to Watertown Farm & Craft Market

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Last week was the first Watertown Farm and Craft Market of the season and it’ll be back this week with a few changes.
Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president Kylie Peck says craft vendors will return to the market. Last week only food vendors were allowed.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday along Washington Street in Watertown. Peck reminds everyone to bring their masks and maintain social distancing.
Details are at watertownfarmandcraft.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.