Dorothy Nicol, 96, of Copenhagen

Dorothy also worked as a homemaker as well as U.S. Postal Clerk. She was very active in community organizations such as being an original member of Club ’47 (started in 1947) at Rutland Church. She was a member of the United Church of Copenhagen for more than 50 years as well as many years as the financial secretary, Copenhagen American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and she knitted sweaters and hats for newborn babies for many years.