36 furloughed workers return as Samaritan Medical Center resumes elective impatient surgeries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is performing elective inpatient surgeries once again.
The hospital began doing total hip and knee replacements and back surgeries on Monday.
Hospitalized patients are not permitted to have visitors under a state restrictions.
SMC said 36 staff members have been recalled from furlough; many are directly connected to the surgical services area.
"We're very excited to be able to provide that service again. The patients are excited that we're able to get them in. Like I said, they've been waiting at least 90 days now and for them it will significantly improve their quality of life," said Andrew Short, vice president and chief operating officer.
Samaritan Medical Center will continue to follow state guidelines, including testing patients for COVID-19 three days prior to their appointment, and ensuring at least a seven day supply of proper PPE and medical surgical supplies on hand.
