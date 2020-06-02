Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair cancelled this year

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 2020 Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County fair has been cancelled, according to the fair’s Board of Directors.
What would have been the 162nd Gouverneur Fair and the 169th St. Lawrence County Fair was scheduled for August 4th - August 9th. However, given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and what safety measures Public Health will require, fair organizers say cancelling is the best decision for the health and safety of attendees and volunteers.
All events scheduled for this year’s fair will be postponed until 2021.
The Lonestar Concert will be rescheduled for the first Tuesday night of the 2021 Fair. Those that have purchased tickets, they will still be valid for the show in 2021. Refunds are also available through contact.
This is the third and final fair in the north country to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Jefferson and Lewis County fairs were previously cancelled.
