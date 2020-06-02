Isabel J. Francis “Katsi tsiah”, 95, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Isabel J. Francis “Katsi tsiah”, 95 a longtime resident of 3rd Street, St Regis Village, died peacefully Friday May 29th 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the Cornwall Community Hospital after a brief illness.
Isabel was born October 22, 1924 in St Regis, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Christie (Smith) Thomas. She attended the school in St. Regis Village. Later, she worked as a liaison officer for over 20 years at Bishop Macdonell, GVSS, CCVS, St. Lawrence High School and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. Isabel’s guidance for students was far reaching which is evident by the many testimonials passed on to her family. They recount how her advice and wisdom helped them shape their lives and careers up to this day.
Isabel was the matriarch of her family and cherished the times they were together. She greatly enjoyed sitting on her front porch watching the St. Lawrence river, feeding her birds and playing bingo. She was a devout communicant of the St. Regis Catholic church and member of the Akwesasne death benefits. Isabel is survived by her large and loving family of children: Lila Lazore (Tom), Laura Paulette, Peggy Mitchell, Dale Jock (Fred White), Dawn Roundpoint (Russel), Tim Francis (Darlene), Becky Bero (Dwight), Hilary Lafrance (Bill), and twins Peter Francis (Patty) Paul Francis (Dianna), 27 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Louis, a son Dennis Francis, her son in laws William Mitchell, James “Jimmy-John” Jock & Mike Paulette, her sisters Louise Seymour and Cecilia Ransom, and her brother, Angus Thomas.
Isabel was an avid fan of the Montreal Canadians. Watching Saturday night Habs games were among her favorite memories. Recently, she obtained personally autographed memorabilia signed by her favorite Habs great, Guy Lapointe.
In accordance with the current health restrictions, attendance controlled viewing will begin at 2 PM on Wednesday until 9 PM and 9 AM till 1 PM on Thursday at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena NY, With a Prayer Service to be held in the yard at the St Regis Mission Church at 2 PM. Those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing and use of facial coverings.
