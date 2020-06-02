Isabel J. Francis “Katsi tsiah”, 95, of Akwesasne

Isabel was born October 22, 1924 in St Regis, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Christie (Smith) Thomas. She attended the school in St. Regis Village. Later, she worked as a liaison officer for over 20 years at Bishop Macdonell, GVSS, CCVS, St. Lawrence High School and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. Isabel’s guidance for students was far reaching which is evident by the many testimonials passed on to her family. They recount how her advice and wisdom helped them shape their lives and careers up to this day.